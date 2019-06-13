The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) hosted a meeting with British television network Channel 4 to discuss plans for improved coverage.

IPC President Andrew Parsons met with Channel 4 chief executive Alex Mahon in Rome with the focus on the Paralympics in Tokyo next year.

Channel 4, which has received widespread praise for its free-to-air Paralympic coverage, has pledged to show more live sport than ever before in the Japanese capital.

This will include every minute of available live action across a range of channels.

New innovations have also been promised to bring coverage to fans "in a truly immersive way", while opportunities will be provided for disabled staff.

As part of the UK's Diversity Festival, a campaign to provide openings for 100 disabled people in the broadcast industry will be launched later this week.

"Channel 4 has consistently led the way with its broadcast coverage of the Paralympics," said Parsons.

"We have a fantastic relationship with Channel 4 and are great admirers of how they have helped us raise the profile of the Paralympics in the UK and across the globe.

"I and the IPC look forward to working closely with them in the build up to the 2020 Games and hope that the key relationship we have with Channel 4 will continue to the Paris 2024 Games, subject to relevant Paris 2024 procedures."

Channel 4 were credited with transforming attitudes to the Paralympics and disability more generally after Britain's home Games at London 2012.

A video called We're the Superhumans released before Rio 2016 also received widespread praise while 15-time swimming Paralympic medallist Lord Chris Holmes was named as the channel's deputy chairman in June of last year.

"Channel 4 is honoured to be the UK Paralympic broadcaster and our ground-breaking approach to promoting and covering the Games is our greatest pride," said Mahon.

"We hugely value our relationship with the IPC and hope to continue to work closely with them, to evolve Paralympics broadcasting and most importantly to challenge and change perceptions within the UK and globally.

"We are so excited by Andrew's drive and his plans for the future of the Games, we share his vision and want to continue to play a key part in bringing the sport and the ethos of the Paralympics to a growing audience."

In October, Channel 4 are due to take part in a panel session on commercial initiatives at the IPC Marketing and Media summit in Bonn.