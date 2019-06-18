UniSport Australia have revealed the 23 athletes in the men and women's basketball teams set to compete at next month's 2019 Summer Universiade in Naples.

In the 11-strong women's team, nicknamed Emerging Opals, Abigail Wehrung, Alex Sharp, Keely Froling and Lauren Scherf return to defend their title from the 2015 Summer Universiade in Taipei.

Joining them is Ezi Magbegor, who earned silver with Australia at the 2018 International Basketball Federation Women's World Cup in Spain.

In addition to their 2015 victory, the women's team triumphed in 2007 and claimed bronze in 2005, 2009, 2011 and 2013.

Emerging Boomers, the men's side, welcome back Dejan Vasiljevic and Tanner Kreb from the 2017 squad.

National Basketball League player Will Magnay has been named in the Australian men's basketball team for Naples 2019 ©Getty Images

Of the remaining 10 team members, National Basketball League players Will Magnay and Alex Mudronja feature.

Sixteen teams will battle for the gold medal in the men's and women's competitions, with the Emerging Opals drawn into Group D alongside China, Finland and Canada.

The Emerging Boomers will take on Czech Republic, Israel and Mexico in Group A.

Basketball will run for the whole of the Universiade, from July 3 to July 14.

It will be held at four venues in Naples and the surrounding area, with the finals at Palasport Del Mauro.

Australia is sending 59 athletes to the Italian city in total.