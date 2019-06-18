Lima 2019 have handed over the National Sports Village velodrome to the Peruvian Cycling Federation prior to the Pan American Games next month.

The completion of the renovated facility has been hailed as one of the most important milestones for Lima 2019 before the Games.

The velodrome was redeveloped to comply with international standards and now features a 250-metre track made of African wood and a roof, which was a key aspect of the redevelopment.

Lima 2019 have confirmed the track is seven metres wide and has 42-degree slopes.

The velodrome has changing rooms and showers, a common area for competitors, a judges' zone, a first-aid station for athletes and spectators, a mixed zone for accredited press and a doping control area.

International Cycling Union (UCI) officials have provided certification to the venue, confirming it is ready to host competitions at the Pan and Parapan American Games.

Randy Shafer, the UCI certifier, approved the track after assessing its condition and reviewed track equipment.

This included the starting gate, photo finish camera, countdown clock and lap counter.

The completion of the venue will serve as a major boost for Lima 2019 and a source of relief for organisers Panam Sports.

The velodrome was one of the major areas of concern for the organisation in recent years, with slow progress made on its construction.

The tight time schedule for the construction of the velodrome had been an area of concern in the build-up to the Games ©Lima 2019

Lima 2019 had been warned back in June 2017 that construction of the velodrome and several other key facilities had to begin by September that year in order to be ready for the Games.

While Lima 2019 President Carlos Neuhaus has now handed over the facility to Peruvian Cycling Federation President Gustavo Matos de la Parra, the tight time schedule meant a test event could not be arranged.

Members of the Peruvian national team are currently using the velodrome as their training venue, as preparations continue for the Games.

A total of 16 cyclists will represent the host nation in cycling competition at the Pan American Games, with track cycling held from August 1 to 4.

Around 95 athletes in total will take to the track in sprint, keirin, omnium, team sprint, team pursuit and madison events.

Beginning on July 26 and ending on August 11, more than 6,000 athletes will arrive in Lima to compete in 39 sports at the Pan American Games.

The Parapan American Games will feature individual pursuit and time trial competitions, with action set to be held on August 26 and 27.