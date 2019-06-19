Olympic Committee of Israel President Igal Carmi said the country is expecting to earn "three or four" European Games medals as their 33-strong team arrived here for Minsk 2019.
Included in the team is badminton player Misha Zilberman who will be Israel's flag bearer during Friday's (June 21) Opening Ceremony.
Zilberman competed at both the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympic Games and also featured at the 2015 European Games in Baku.
"I want to thank the Israel Olympic Committee for having chosen me to lead the delegation," he said, as reported by The Jerusalem Post.
"I have been a part of two Olympic Games as well as the previous European Games and this is a huge honour."
Zilberman and rhythmic gymnast Linoy Ashram, an all-around and hoop world silver medallist, are considered to be Israel's main medal hopes here.
"I am certain that the Games will be a success for both Belarus and for Israel," said Carmi.
"The European Games are very important to us, especially due to the fact that it is one year before the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
"The athletes will see how a competition of this magnitude is organised and we are expecting to win three or four medals.
"We are very excited."
Israel sent a larger delegation to the 2015 edition of the Games with 134 athletes travelling to Baku.
Sagi Muki achieved gold in the men's 73 kilograms judo event, while Ziv Kaluntarov did the same in the men's swimming 50 metres freestyle.
The country also collected four silver and six bronze medals.
This year, more than 4,000 athletes are set to compete across 15 sports in Belarus' capital.
Action begins on Friday with 3x3 basketball, archery and boxing, while the Opening Ceremony is scheduled to take place in the evening.
Competition continues until June 30.