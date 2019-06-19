Thirty-three athletes are facing anti-doping proceedings from the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) for using banned treatment from a doctor at a sports academy in Chuvashia.

In a statement, RUSADA confirmed 19 track and field competitors, including two with an impairment, were among those suspected of breaching anti-doping rules by accepting infusions of prohibited substances.

The list of those implicated also features five cyclists, three sambists and two from biathlon, as well as one athlete from gymnastics, boxing, wrestling and skiing.

RUSADA said 60 anti-doping rule violations from athletes and their entourage had been uncovered by a two-year investigation, which concluded this month.

The organisation, which had its suspension lifted following the state-sponsored doping scandal in September of last year, added that the doctor involved had previously been subjected to criminal proceedings.

The case was later dropped as the doctor was unaware she was breaking the law by administering the treatment.

The announcement from RUSADA came as the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) began an investigation into a training camp in Kyrgyzstan, where seven athletes are suspected of working with banned coach Vladimir Kazarin.

An investigation has been launched by RusAF into claims banned coach Vladimir Kazarin has been working with seven athletes at a camp in Kyrgyzstan ©Getty Images

Kazarin was banned for life in 2017 after a World Anti-Doping Agency report found he had given athletes banned performance-enhancing drugs.

The European coach of the year in 2011 was found guilty of multiple doping offences including possession, trafficking and administration.

RUSADA said the banned coach "directly participated" in training sessions with seven athletes in Kyrgyzstan between November 2018 and April 2019.

RusAF President Dmitry Shlyakhtin told Russia's official state news agency TASS that the governing body, which had its suspension extended for an 11th time by the International Association of Athletics Federation earlier this month, was "now conducting an inspection of the performance by the coaches of the national athletics team of Russia who attended those training camps to prevent such violations of anti-doping rules".

Allegations of forged documents to cover up a doping offence by world indoor high jump champion Danil Lysenko and suspended coaches remaining active were among the reasons the IAAF maintained its ban on Russia.

RusAF also announced this week that sprinter Pavel Vruchinsky, the silver medallist over 100 metres at last year's Russian Cup, had been given a four-year ban after he tested positive for the anabolic steroid Oxandrolone.