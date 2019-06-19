Fans will flock to the new beach soccer venue at the Olympic Sports Complex here as tickets for the event near a sell-out.
Just under 11,000 tickets had been available for the 10 beach soccer sessions taking place. with the final and semi-finals due to be held on June 28 and 29 sold out.
Only a handful of tickets remain for the fifth to eighth place matches scheduled for the same two days.
Three of the six preliminary round sessions, scheduled from from June 25 to June 27, have also sold out.
Beach soccer had been touted to be one of the most popular events during the Games by Minsk 2019, when they provided a ticket update in March.
Eight male teams are due tocompete in the event, with hosts Belarus, Portugal, Switzerland and Romania drawn into Group A.
Defending champions Russia are in Group B with 2015 runners up Italy, Spain and Ukraine.
Action is being held at a new 1,300-capacity beach soccer pitch at the Olympic Sports Complex, which opened in August last year and has since welcomed stage four of the Euro Beach Soccer League as a test event.
It is the only purpose-built venue for the Games, with the remainder either renovated or already existing.
Archery is also due to take place at the Complex and has limited tickets left, with four of the six sessions sold-out.
Alongside beach soccer and archery, shooting is another sport that is quickly running out of tickets, as reported by BelTA, the official Belarusian press agency.
So far, more than 165,000 tickets have been sold in total.
Competition is due to begin on Friday (June 21) with 3x3 basketball, archery and boxing, followed by the Opening Ceremony at Dinamo Stadium.
More than 4,000 athletes are set to compete in 15 sports until June 30.