The cruise ships that will offer athletes a unique experience at the 2019 Summer Universiade are primed for their first arrivals in Naples.

MSC Lirica and Costa Victoria will host the Athletes' Village for Naples 2019 with athletes expected to arrive from Friday (June 28).

Competition in the Italian city is due to begin on July 3 but high-tech gym equipment and restaurants offering the best in Italian cuisine have been included to ensure athletes' final preparations can go as smoothly as possible.

The cruise ship tender will see the boats anchored at the Port of Naples between Friday and July 16, with a contract value of €9 million (£8 million/$10 million).

With 9,000 competitors expected, almost half of the Universiade's athletes will stay in the main Village, with Salerno University also providing accommodation after signing a student relocation programme.

The scheme will see more than 300 students move out of their normal accommodation to make way for the athletes.

A panoramic gym will offer the latest Technogym equipment on MSC Lirica, which will ensure it's 2,114 athletes, from 71 countries, can continue a complete and effective training programme ahead of their competitions.

Separate sections for cardio, weight exercises and aerobics will also be available on board.

Former taekwondo Olympian Mauro Sarmiento of Italy and compatriot fencer Rebecca Gargano were among the first people to visit the Athletes' Village for the 2019 Summer Universiade in Naples ©FISU

The same facilities will be offered to the 1,888 athletes staying on Costa Victoria, offering outdoor training areas and a sports field.

Both ships have outdoor jogging paths and a spa while both ships will pay great attention to the athletes' dietary needs.

Around 20,000 meals are expected to be served daily and Costa Victoria hosts two restaurants which have been inspired by Italian and Mediterranean cuisine.

There will be a special pizza corner and bread and mozzarella will be made on board.

A range of vegan and vegetarian meals as well as halal, lactose-free and gluten-free dishes will also be on offer.

MSC Lirica provides a choice of three restaurants and eight refreshment stands with a typical Neapolitan menu comprising dishes from ragu to eggplant, "caprese" cake to "pastiera".

Around 700 crew have been specifically trained to support athletes on each cruise ship and specific desks will promote Naples and its tourist attractions.

There will be 18 sports contested at the Universiade, due to take place from July 3 to 14.