By Duncan Mackay, Liam Morgan, Michael Pavitt, David Owen and Patrick O'Kane at the SwissTech Convention Center in Lausanne
IOC Session: Election of members and changes to Olympic Games bidding process
Timeline
- 7 hours ago: The 134th IOC Session concludes
- 8 hours ago: Ramsamy, Maister, Peterkin and Herrera receive Olympic Order
- 8 hours ago: Indrapana receives Olympic Order Posthumously
- 8 hours ago: Baumann to be awarded posthumous Olympic Order
- 9 hours ago: Barta, Berraf and Lee voted at IOC members owning to positions
- 9 hours ago: Seven individuals elected as IOC members
- 9 hours ago: Ndiaye, Coates, Erdener and Werthein have age limit extended
- 9 hours ago: El Moutawakel and Prince Faisal elected to IOC Executive Board
- 10 hours ago: Lausanne to host IOC Session in January
- 10 hours ago: WADA hope 100 cases could be brought in "first wave" using Moscow Laboratory data
- 10 hours ago: Athens confirmed as host of 2021 IOC Session
- 11 hours ago: Rule 40 guidelines to be sent to NOCs with new principles decided
- 12 hours ago: Changes to bid process given unanimous support of IOC Session
- 12 hours ago: Further double awards possible under changes to bid processes, Coates says
- 13 hours ago: Coates proposes changes to Olympic Charter regarding hosting and awarding
- 13 hours ago: Roles of potential future host commissions outlined
- 15 hours ago: IOC Session ratifies Executive Board's AIBA decisions
- 15 hours ago: AIBA need to be ready to take care of boxing after Tokyo 2020 or future "will not be bright"
- 15 hours ago: IOC members question boxing's long-term future at Olympics due to judging
- 16 hours ago: IOC sport director says "advanced discussions" underway with potential hosts of boxing Olympic qualifiers
- 16 hours ago: Welcome to the final day of the IOC Session
View latest updates