Stéphane Cattin cited family reasons as key to his decision to step down as Swiss-Ski's Alpine skiing director after four years in the job.

The 50-year-old had presided over the Swiss Alpine team's most successful spell since the late 1980s.

"I would like to thank my employees for the pleasant and constructive cooperation over the past four years, during which I took on strategic responsibility for Alpine skiing," Cattin said.

"Together we have experienced many wonderful moments that will remain in my memory.

"For private reasons, however, I decided to give up my job at Swiss-Ski.

"In the near future, I want to take great care of my family, which has suffered many hardships in recent years because of my job responsibilities."

Cattin took up the role at the end of 2015.

Stéphane Cattin said he wanted to focus on family commitments ©Swiss-Ski

At the 2017 and 2019 International Ski Federation (FIS) World Championships and the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, the Swiss Alpine team won a combined 18 medals.

They also topped the medals tables at the past two FIS Alpine Junior World Championships.

Swiss-Ski chief executive Markus Wolf was disappointed to see Cattin depart but wished him well.

"We are very sorry for Stéphane Cattin’s resignation, but we understand the decision," Wolf said.

"We lose a recognised professional with a strong track record.

"We wish him and his family all the best for the future."

Swiss-Ski is yet to name a successor.