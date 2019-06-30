The United States sounded a warning by defeating high-fliers Iran in straight sets ahead of the final round of the International Volleyball Federation Men’s Nations League.

Both teams had already secured progress to July’s showpiece games at Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago - Iran by virtue of their impressive record and the US through their status as hosts.

And as both teams opted to showcase players in need of court time, it was the Americans who triumphed 27-25, 25-21, 25-20 at Kolodruma in Bulgarian city Plovdiv.

Ben Patch was America's high scorer on 16 points and they outblocked their opponents by 10 to six, five stuffs coming from Jeffrey Jendryk II alone.

Milad Ebadipour was the Asian team’s best scorer in the Pool 19 fixture on 14 points.

These two teams are set to be be joined in Chicago by Brazil, Russia, France and Poland.

The Russians completed their preliminary round campaign with a 25-23, 25-23, 28-26 success over China in Pool 17 at Queensland State Netball Centre in Brisbane.

Argentina, who narrowly missed out on qualification, silenced the home crowd when they saw off Australia 25-23, 25-18, 26-24.

In Pool 20 at Arena Leipzig, Japan beat hosts Germany 25-17, 23-25, 21-25, 25-18, 15-9.

Poland went into the final round on a high courtesy of a 25-18, 25-21, 25-20 win over Portugal.

More follows