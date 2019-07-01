Sheikh Fahad Nasser Sabah Ahmad Al Sabah has been appointed as President of the Kuwait Olympic Committee (KOC) as the organisation seeks to permanently overturn its Olympic suspension.

It has been claimed that a "youthful and dynamic" Board has been elected with an average age of 32.

Mohammed Jaffar, the founder of online food ordering platform Talabat.com, has been elected as vice-president.

The establishment of a new Board has also seen the appointment of Husain Al-Musallam as the KOC secretary general.

Al-Musallam has been the director general of the Olympic Council of Asia since 2005 and is currently the first vice-president of the International Aquatics Federation (FINA).

Announcing the election of Sheikh Fahad, the KOC said he currently serves as the head of the Kuwait Motorcross Committee and has served in the Kuwait military as an Apache pilot.

The organisation add that he is fluent in Arabic, English and French, along with having a degree in business administration and marketing management from the American University of Kuwait.

"I am honoured to have been elected to serve as President of the Kuwait Olympic Committee," said Sheikh Fahad.

"Alongside my highly experienced colleagues on the board of directors we are ready to usher in a new era and lead the Olympic Movement in Kuwait to a brighter and more prosperous future.

"The members of the board possess different and complementary expertise across a broad range of sectors, but we all share a passion for sport and a commitment to fulfil our new vison for Kuwaiti sport.

"It is time to be positive and look forwards as we aim to develop sport in Kuwait from grassroots up to the elite level and spread the Olympic values throughout the country.

"We will work together with all Government agencies as well as private and public sector to achieve our goal.

"Our motto is 'teamwork, unity and solidarity'."

A great visionary and a true leader, Mr. Husain Al Musallam, who's also the Director General & Technical Director of @AsianGamesOCA, will now help the #KuwaitOlympicCommittee to re-establish itself on the world stage! 🇰🇼 pic.twitter.com/zdXbKoWfN2 — Olympic Council of Asia (@AsianGamesOCA) July 1, 2019

The KOC saw its suspension provisionally lifted by the IOC Executive Board and OCA back in August, allowing the country to compete at the Asian Games.

The suspension was initially imposed in October 2015 due to Government interference and conflicts in the sports law.

A similar ban was lifted just before London 2012 for the same reason, allowing Kuwait to compete under the national flag.

Due to the ban, however, athletes from the country were forced to participate neutrally and under the IOC flag at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, where shooter Fehaid Al-Deehani won a gold medal as an Independent Olympic Athlete in the double trap.

The Kuwait Government attempted since to amend their controversial sports law so it is line with the Olympic Charter.

The decision to lift the suspension came with Kuwait being expected to follow a roadmap for fresh elections of all sports organisations in Kuwait.

The Government also had to promise not to obstruct the work of the KOC while it is fulfilling its basic responsibilities and duties under the Olympic Charter.

The Government were also be expected to actively support amendments to the sports law and to cooperate with the IOC to ensure it continues to be drafted so it is in line with the Olympic Charter.

The KOC claim their Board comprises of representatives from across sport, business and Government.

It is promised this will provide fresh and new perspectives on how best to serve sport in the country.

The elected candidates were said to have been audited by the independent KOC Electoral Commission ahead of the General Assembly.

The board contains Saoud Al Harbi, the Under Secretary of Education Ministry and member of the Kuwait Handball Federation, Badminton Asia vice-president Ali Jaber Al Marri and Sheikh Mubarak Al Sabah from the Kuwait Fencing Federation.

Sheikh Jaber Al Sabah from the Kuwait Tennis Federation, Nael Al Awadi from the Kuwait Karate Federation and Kuwait Table Tennis Federation member and lawyer Mousad Al Ajeel also feature on the board.

Fatima Hayatt, chair of the Women’s Committee at the Kuwait Football Association, and Athletes’ Commission chair Faye Sultan will also feature on the Board.

Sultan is a two-time Olympian and was the first ever Kuwaiti female Olympic swimmer.