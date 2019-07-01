A team of 275 Russian athletes has arrived in Naples for the 2019 Summer Universiade, due to begin here on Wednesday (July 3).

Russian Students Sport Union President Sergei Seyranov told Russia's official state news agency TASS that a total of 361 people would make up the delegation.

Seyranov revealed the artistic gymnastics team, due to begin competition on Thursday (July 4), had arrived in Italy on Saturday, with the rest of the athletes, officials, coaching and medical staff all arriving on a chartered flight 24 hours later.

The Russian squad ranked fourth at the last edition of the Summer Universiade in Taipei, Taiwan, with 25 gold medals, 31 silver and 38 bronze medals.

At the previous Summer Universiade in Gwangju in 2015 Russia had finished second in the medals table with a total of 122 gold, including 34 gold.

In 2013, when the Summer Universiade had been staged in Kazan, they had finished top with a massive tally of 292 medals, including 155 gold.

Yulia Bravikova was the star of Russia's team at the last Summer Universiade in Taipei two years ago, winning four gold medals in the artistic gymnastics ©YouTube

Their best successes at Taipei 2017 came with 16 swimming medals, while 13 medals in rhythmic gymnastics and eight more in artistic gymnastics were aided by Yulia Bravikova's four gold medals.

Russia's team at Naples 2019 includes 12 athletes given permission to compete by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Doping Review Board.

The Russian Athletics Federation has been suspended by the IAAF since November 2015 following allegations of state-sponsored doping.

The Summer Universiade will see 12 days of competition in Naples and the Campania region with the Opening Ceremony taking place at San Paolo Stadium on Wednesday (July 3).

A unique Athletes' Village, comprising of two luxurious cruise ships, was officially opened on Friday.

Almost 9,000 student athletes will compete in 18 sports with 222 medals up for grabs before the Closing Ceremony on July 14.