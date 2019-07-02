International Triathlon Union (ITU) President Marisol Casado spoke on topics including how sport can help promote the United Nations' sustainable development goals and gender equality during Women Political Leaders Summit in Tokyo.

Casado attended the event, held before the G20 Summit in Osaka last weekend, on behalf of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The Spaniard, an IOC member since 2010, was a panellist at a session dedicated to the role of sport in the UN's sustainable development goals.

Casado also spoke on gender equality at the summit, held under the theme of "Taking Actions to Advance Society Through Sustainable Development Goals".

Marisol Casado spoke on topics including how sport can help promote the United Nations' sustainable development goals and gender equality ©ITU

"When the IOC’s founder, Pierre de Coubertin, revived the Olympic Games and established the IOC 25 years ago, he saw sport as an integral way to make the world a better place," said Casado, who chairs the IOC gender equality review project working group.

"Sport is also a powerful platform to foster gender equality and empower women and girls.

"I feel this issue very close to my heart and one that I experience first-hand every day.

"Gender equality and empowering women and girls on and off the field of play are central to the IOC’s mission."

Casado was in attendance at the event, an annual conference which aims to increase both the number and the influence of women in political leadership positions, alongside the likes of UN secretary general António Guterres and Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund.