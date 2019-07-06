More than 2,000 students are expected to perform in the Opening Ceremony of the Samoa 2019 Pacific Games tomorrow, as organisers seek to showcase the country's culture.

Local officials have worked to develop an Opening Ceremony around the Games slogan "One in Spirit".

Students from 16 secondary schools will help to depict the legend of Leatiogie and his blind father Fe’epo during the Ceremony, along with the traditional game of Aigofie.

The legend was selected as the concept at the annual Samoa Ne'i Galo festival last year, with the story’s narrative aimed at calling for unity and one spirit to address challenges.

"The story portrays the spirit of blessings," said Papali’i Peone Fuimaono Solomona, Samoa 2019 assistant chief executive.

"The legend tells of how a son sought the blessing of his father before leaving for battle.

"It portrays many parts of our Samoan identity and spirituality, our ancient warrior spirit and the importance of being blessed before we set forth to fight and conquer."

Traditional local dancers have greeted the competing teams as they have arrived in Apia ready for Samoa 2019 ©Samoa 2019

Final preparations have been made for the Ceremony, the first in the Pacific Games' 16 editions to be held on a Sunday.

Preparations have involved choreographers receiving a three-week training programme in Hunan in China.

The programme has been claimed to have enabled the choreographers to learn more about the technicalities of staging a large-scale production.

The shows include large props designed in Samoa and manufactured in China.

China’s influence on proceedings will be visible with a 20-minute fireworks display concluding proceedings, with has been organised by the country’s Government.

The Ceremony at Apia Park will officially start the 16th edition of the Pacific Games and the third hosted by Samoa.

Organisers have built towards the Opening Ceremony with the Torch Relay, which has seen people in Samoa wear traditional costumes from the 24 competing countries and territories.

The Torch Relay has taken place across the country in the build-up to the Games.

Several of the competing countries and territories have confirmed their flagbearers for tomorrow’s Opening Ceremony.

A Torch Relay has been taking place in the run-up to the Opening Ceremony of the Pacific Games in Samoa ©Samoa 2019

Tennis player Abigail Tere-Apisah will carry the flag of Papua New Guinea into the Ceremony, while weightlifter Erika Yamasaki will have the honour for Australia.

"It was very out of the blue, I wasn’t expecting anything like this to happen," Yamasaki said.

"Just to be selected is such an honour, because you’re the one person chosen to lead everyone out in front of the crowd.

"I’ve been part of many teams where I’ve seen a flagbearer announced and I’ve always thought it was the biggest honour to be chosen, so to actually be selected is a really proud achievement for me."

Weightlifter David Liti was named as New Zealand’s flagbearer at a private function, with Chef de Mission Kristy Hill claiming his values made him the perfect choice.

Liti made headlines at last year’s Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast where he secured gold in the men’s over 105 kilograms division, but was also awarded the David Dixon award,

The award marks sporting spirit at the Commonwealth Games, with Liti having helped an opponent who injured himself in competition.