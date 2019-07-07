Spain became the first team to defend the International Basketball Federation Women's EuroBasket title since 1991 as they thrashed France in the final in Serbia.

The Spanish side banked an 86-66 victory in a repeat of the 2017 decider at Štark Arena in Belgrade.

Spanish point guard Marta Xargay was the star of the show for her team as she contributed a game-high 23 points in a thumping win.

The result handed Spain their third EuroBasket triumph in the past four editions of the tournament.

Defeat for France continued their disappointing run of silver medals as they have lost in the past four finals.

Victory was never in doubt for Spain, who dominated from the outset.

They led 32-21 after the first quarter, an advantage which became 50-36 at halftime.

The two finalists each scored 20 points in the third stanza before Spain extended their lead in the fourth to secure gold in style.

Spain dominated throughout to condemn France to their fourth consecutive final defeat ©Getty Images

The triumph saw Spain become the first team to retain the title since the Soviet Union won their second Women's EuroBasket on the spin 28 years ago.

"What we are doing is amazing since Soviet Union last won two titles in a row a long time ago," Spain's Laia Palau said.

"The way that we won as well was not expected.

"I feel that after Russia and the tough game against Serbia, we went into the final with a flow.

"We played without pressure and enjoyed the game.

"I am so proud."

Hosts Serbia finished their campaign on a high by beating Britain 81-55 in the third-place playoff.