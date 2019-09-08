The World Curling Federation (WCF) and Curling Canada have signed an eight-year extension to their World Championship hosting agreement.

Canada will continue host the World Women's and Men's Curling Championships in alternating years until 2028 under the terms of the deal, penned at the World Curling Congress in Cancun.

"We’re delighted to continue our partnership with Curling Canada, which guarantees a women’s or men’s World Championship host in Canada every season," said WCF President Kate Caithness.

"The World Curling Championships are our flagship events and Curling Canada has proved time and time again their skill in showcasing these events.

"Over the years they have taken our World Championships to a vast array of communities across Canada and have drawn upon deep-rooted curling traditions in the country.

"I am very much looking forward to our continued partnership."

Canada will host a World Championship every year until 2028 ©WCF

Curling Canada chief executive Katherine Henderson was delighted with the extension to an agreement first signed in 2005.

"An eight-year agreement is monumental because it ensures we will continue building on our well-established partnership with the WCF," Henderson said.

"Together we’ll continue to grow and develop the sport of curling both in Canada and across the world for many years to come.”

In the 2019-2020 season, the World Women’s Curling Championship will be held in Prince George in British Columbia from March 14 to 22.

Maureen Miller, chair of Curling Canada's Board of Governors, added: "From Victoria, British Columbia to Halifax, Nova Scotia, many cities across the country have seen the benefits of hosting World Curling Championships.

"We’re proud of the role we play in bringing these events to Canada.

"These Championships allow our communities to thrive on the world stage and build curling legacies that will last a lifetime."