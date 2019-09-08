Egypt won the mixed relay title on the final day of the Modern Pentathlon World Championships in Budapest.

The pairing of Salma Abdelmaksoud and Eslam Hamad claimed gold with a points haul of 1,463 at Kincsem Park in the Hungarian capital.

They started the day with victory in the fencing before placing ninth in swimming and third in the riding.

In the laser-run finale, they placed 16th to win the overall title by nine points.

Men's world champion Valentin Belaud had to settle for mixed relay silver alongside Elodie Clouvel.

The French produced the most consistent results across the day but ultimately fell short.

The French duo opened with seventh place in the fencing and followed up with sixth in swimming.

A fifth place in riding kept them in the medal hunt and they secured silver by coming second in the laser-run to amass 1,454 points.

The bronze medal went to Belarusian pair Anastasiya Prokopenko and Ilya Palazkov on 1,448 points.

The duo came fourth in fencing and 12th in the swim before a disappointing 15th place in riding saw them slip down the rankings.

A stellar effort saw Prokopenko and Palazkov win the laser-run and overhaul German pair Annika Schleu and Fabian Liebig for bronze.

The Germans finished on 1,441 points in fourth.