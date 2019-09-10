Six-time sambo world champion Alsim Chernoskulov served as an honorary ambassador at the World Martial Arts Masterships in Chungju.

The event in South Korea featured 18 combat sports and took place over seven days.

Thirty-six-year-old Russian athlete Chernoskulov acted in an official capacity for the sambo events, and also appeared at the Opening Ceremony.

Five weight divisions were held for both men and women in sport sambo, while five combat sambo classes were also contested.

Action took place at the Hoam Second Gymnasium in Chungju.

Chernoskulov won his first world crown at under-90 kilograms in 2009 and boasts two more titles in the class.

He has also won the under-100kg world title three times, as well as two European Championship gold medals at under-90kg.

In 2015, he won under-90kg gold at the inaugural European Games in Baku.