Around 130 participants have attended this year's edition of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) Volunteer Leaders Academy in Tatarstan.

Representatives from 80 continental and national university sports federations are taking part at the third edition of the event, which this year focused on the 2020 World University Championships and celebrations of the International Day of University Sport.

Workshops, round-table discussions, contests and group projects were on the programme at the forum, attended by FISU President Oleg Matytsin and representatives from the Tatarstan region.

FISU international experts and representatives of the organisers of the Summer Universiade 2023, to be held in Yekaterinburg, were among the keynote speakers.

FISU President Oleg Matytsin spoke at the opening ceremony of the forum ©FISU

"We have been cooperating since the preparations for Summer Universiade 2013, and Tatarstan is hosting our Forum, as the legacy of those games, for the third time already," said Matytsin.

"I believe that our future projects and gatherings have great prospects.

"The key word in our Forum’s title is 'Leaders': we believe in you, your enthusiasm and energy.

"You are our future, the future of university sports, and youth movement in your countries and globally.

"Returning home, you will share these values and ideas with thousands of students in your homeland.

"Together, we are strong, united by sports, peace, and friendship."