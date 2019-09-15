By Patrick O'Kane at the Gloria Sports Arena in Antalya
Gloria Cup: Basketball finals day
Timeline
- 31 minutes ago: Terry named most valuable player for Teksüt
- 59 minutes ago: Teksüt Bandirma claim third position at Gloria Cup
- 1 hour ago: Harrison and Auguste pull Galatasaray level
- 1 hour ago: Teksüt lead 44-38 at half-time
- 2 hours ago: Teksüt forge 24-16 lead against Galatasaray
- 3 hours ago: Zalgiris captain Mlaknis named most valuable player
- 3 hours ago: Zalgiris Kaunas finish fifth at Gloria Cup
- 3 hours ago: Mustafa pushes home advantage as TOFAŞ build lead
- 4 hours ago: Half-time: TOFAŞ Bursa 50 Zalgiris Kaunas 51
- 4 hours ago: TOFAŞ lead 25-19 at end of first period
- 5 hours ago: TOFAŞ Bursa and Zalgiris Kaunas poised for fifth place playoff
- 6 hours ago: Welcome to our LIVE blog from the Gloria Cup basketball finals day
- 10 hours ago: Gloria Cup basketball finals to get underway
Live updates
