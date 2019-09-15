By Michael Pavitt and Matthew Smith in Budapest
World Urban Games: Day three of competition
Timeline
- 1 hour ago: Ukraine beat Belarus in men's 3x3 basketball bronze medal match
- 1 hour ago: China beat The Netherlands for women's 3x3 bronze
- 2 hours ago: Navarro wins women's speed parkour to deny Shevchenko double gold
- 2 hours ago: France and Russia to meet in both basketball 3x3 finals
- 2 hours ago: Aroian narrowly beats Kowalewski to men's parkour freestyle gold
- 4 hours ago: Roberts romps to women's BMX freestyle gold
- 7 hours ago: What can be won on the final day?
- 8 hours ago: Welcome to the final day of the World Urban Games
Live updates
