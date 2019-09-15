China, seeking a record-breaking fifth title at the International Volleyball Federation Women's World Cup in Japan, maintained their strong start today as they earned their second straight-sets victory.

A 25-18, 25-14, 25-19 win over African champions Cameroon at the Yokohama venue keeps the Rio 2016 winners at the head of the overall first round standings along with The Netherlands, United States and Brazil, who have also won both of their opening matches.

Hosts Japan – seeking their second win following their only previous triumph in 1977 in a tournament they have hosted since that date – suffered a setback later in the day, however, losing over five sets to Russia, 25-11, 23-25, 25-27, 25-19, 15-7.

Russia 🇷🇺 back in top shape in the end to defeat Japan 🇯🇵 3-2 (25-11, 23-25, 25-27, 25-19, 15-7). What a rollercoaster of a match!#FIVBWorldCup LIVE & replays on https://t.co/reOOKQ9768

All World Cup info in https://t.co/rihVU7WJNh

The other first round match at the venue saw South Korea, seeded ninth, suffer a second successive defeat after their opening match against China, going down 25-17, 24-26, 25-23, 25-23 to the Dominican Republic, seeded 10th.

World champions Serbia suffered a second successive defeat at the Hamamatsu venue, going down 23-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-15 to United States.

Brazil, Serbia's victors on the previous day, maintained momentum with a 25-17, 25-19, 25-16 win over Argentina.

The Netherlands maintained their perfect record with a 25-12, 25-19, 25-17 win over Kenya.

Action continues tomorrow.