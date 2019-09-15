Georgia claimed a pair of gold medals on the first day of Greco-Roman finals at the World Wrestling Championships in Nur-Sultan.

Nugzari Tsurtsumia won the 55 kilograms division at the Barys Arena by defeating Kazakhstan's home hope Khorlan Zhakansha in the final.

The hosts were denied an opening day gold as Tsurtsumia grappled to a 9-0 victory to win a maiden world title.

Both beaten semi-finalists from day one yesterday recovered to win bronze against wrestlers who came through the repechage clashes.

Azerbaijan's 2018 world champion Eldaniz Azizli saw off the challenge of American Max Nowry, 8-0, while Shota Ogawa of Japan ousted Cao Liguo of China 11-2.

Lasha Gobadze also topped the podium for Georgia as he claimed the 82kg gold medal.

Gobadze laced up with Azerbaijan's former European gold medallist Rafig Huseynov in the final and walked away with a 7-5 victory.

Olympic bronze medallist and former world champion Saeid Abdevali of Iran bounced back from his semi-final defeat to see off Iurii Shkriuba of Ukraine 7-0 for bronze.

Nurbek Khashimbekov of Uzbekistan, beaten in the last four by Gobadze, could not make the podium as repechage winner Qian Haitao of China defeated him via fall.

Japan and Russia also clinched gold medals today in the Kazakh capital.

Rio 2016 silver medallist and Asian Games champion Shinobu Ota captured the 63kg title for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic host nation as defending champion Stepan Maryanyan of Russia was beaten 10-4 in the final.

There was home cheer as Kazakhstan's Almat Kebispayev bounced back from his semi-final defeat to Ota by winning bronze against Tynar Sharshenbekov of Kyrgyzstan, 9-0.

Slavik Galstyan also put his last four loss to one side to beat Iran's Meisam Delkhani 7-5.

Abuiazid Mantsigov won 72kg gold for Russia as he locked horns with Uzbekistan's Aram Vardanyan and came out on top 9-0.

"I had very good preparation for this Championship," he said.

"God helped me and I won today."

Bronze medals went to Aik Mnatsakanian of Bulgaria and Hungary's Bálint Korpási, who were both defeated semi-finalists.

Mnatsakanian defeated Michael Widmayer of Germany after a 3-3 draw, while Korpási won 9-0 against South Korea's Lee Ji-yeon.

Greco-Roman continues tomorrow with finals at 67kg, 87kg and 97kg.

In the former, reigning world champion Artem Surkov of Russia meets Cuba's Olympic 59kg champion Ismael Borrero in a huge clash.

It is the same story at 97kg where defending world champion Musa Evloev of Russia meets Armenia's 98kg Olympic champion Artur Aleksanyan.

The 87kg final sees Olympic silver medallist Zhan Beleniuk of Ukraine take on Viktor Lőrincz of Hungary.