By Nancy Gillen in Yekaterinburg
AIBA Men's World Championships 2019: Day nine of competition
Timeline
- 4 hours ago: Ninth day of competition concludes
- 4 hours ago: Two-time Asian champion Jalolov triumphs against Rogova
- 5 hours ago: Commonwealth champion Clarke defeats Aliev
- 5 hours ago: European champion Alfonso Dominguez defeats Dzambekov
- 6 hours ago: Super heavyweight top seed Kunkabayev dominates bout
- 6 hours ago: Nurdauletov defeats light heavyweight fourth seed and Youth Olympic champion Machado
- 6 hours ago: Commonwealth champion McCormack makes welterweight quarter-final
- 6 hours ago: Home favourite Kushitashvili reaches light heavyweight quarter-final
- 7 hours ago: La Cruz continues hunt for fifth world title
- 8 hours ago: Welterweight top seed Iglesias defeats Ekinci
- 8 hours ago: European champion Walker records unanimous win against Basran
- 8 hours ago: Commonwealth champion McGrail eases past Aliyev
- 8 hours ago: Home favourite Batyrgaziev wins round of 16 bout
- 9 hours ago: Alvarez continues title defence with victory against Busca
- 9 hours ago: Evening session of day nine begins
- 10 hours ago: Afternoon session of day nine concludes
- 10 hours ago: Sanjeet defeats heavyweight second seed
- 10 hours ago: European champion Gadzhimagomedov delights home crowd with win
- 11 hours ago: Savón contines heavyweight title defence against Bwambale
- 11 hours ago: Lightweight world champion Oumiha progresses in light welterweight division
- 12 hours ago: Light welterweight top seed Cruz defeats Safiullin
- 12 hours ago: Olympic flyweight champion Zoirov progresses into quarter-final
- 12 hours ago: Home favourite Egorov suffers defeat
- 13 hours ago: Defending champion Veitia defeated by Commonwealth champion Yafai
- 13 hours ago: Bibossinov knocks third seed out of competition
- 13 hours ago: Ninth day of competition begins
- 14 hours ago: Welcome to our Live Blog from the ninth day of action
