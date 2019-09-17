Lausanne 2020 has received the flame for the Winter Youth Olympic Games in Athens after the lighting ceremony at the Panathenaic Stadium.

The traditional ceremony in Ancient Olympia featured the Priestesses, who performed a choreography entitled "The Dance of the Nymphs" before the lighting.

The dance was inspired by the choreographer of the Olympic Flame ceremonies Artemis Ignatiou, to the music composition of Giannis Psimadas.

High Priestess Xanthi Georgiou passed the torch to Christos Marmarellis, a 17-year-old Greek skier.

The first Torchbearer passed the flame to Switzerland's Pascal Bitschnau.

Greece's Fedra Manioudaki and Switzerland's Sydney Berta also carried the flame.

High Priestess Xanthi Georgiou lights the Torch ©Hellenic Olympic Committee/Paris Sarrikostas

Hellenic Olympic Committee President and International Olympic Committee member Spyros Capralos would then pass the flame to Virginie Faivre, President of Lausanne 2020.

"This is an important moment for Lausanne 2020, the City of Lausanne, the Canton of Vaud and our entire country," Faivre said.

"This has been a journey four years in the making.

"Since 2015, when Lausanne was selected as host of the Winter Youth Olympic Games, we have been working very hard to create unique Games.

"Games for young people, by young people and with young people.

"Today, we are not only lighting the Olympic flame; we are also lighting the Olympic spirit of a whole new generation of young people in Switzerland and around the world."

The ceremony was attended by Danka Bartekova, chair of the IOC Coordination Commission for Lausanne 2020.

Swiss Olympic Association President Jürg Stahl, Greek Minister of Tourism Haris Theoharis, Deputy Minister of Sport Lefteris Avgenakis and Honorary IOC member Lambis Nikolaou were also present.

A crowd of 1,400 schoolchildren were additional guests for the ceremony.

Lausanne 2020 President Virginie Faivre received the flame from Hellenic Olympic Committee President Spyros Capralos ©Hellenic Olympic Committee

"The birth of the flame and its journey to the host city will send once more a strong and much needed message for peace, solidarity and fraternity to the four corners of the world," Capralos said.

"These messages, along with sport and Olympism, can contribute to shaping a better world, through initiatives which promote dialogue, mutual understanding and respect.

"This is what makes the lighting of the flame for the Olympic Games special and unique.

"The lighting of the flame is held this time for a relatively new event, which, nevertheless, already holds a prominent place in the conscience of the global sports community.

"The Youth Olympic Games, since their inception, have shown to the world that they have indeed fulfilled their mission and have contributed to modernising the Olympic movement."

The Torch will now embark on a tour of the 26 member states of Switzerland.

After its arrival in Switzerland, the Olympic flame's tour will begin on September 21 in Lausanne and takes in visits to Zermatt, St-Moritz and the Swiss Parliament in Bern.

It will also pass the United Nations headquarters in Geneva and Château de Chillon.

The 115-day torch relay will culminate in the lighting of the Olympic Cauldron during the Opening Ceremony of Lausanne 2020 on January 9.

The 2020 Winter Youth Olympics are scheduled to run from January 9 to 22.