The Organising Committee of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) World Beach Games have unveiled their roster of sponsors for the inaugural multi-sport event in Doha, Qatar.

Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) has been named the official partner of the Games, while Katara Cultural Village and Aspire Zone Foundation are the Official Venue Partners.

Among the official sponsors are Baladna, the largest dairy producer in Qatar, Mowasalat, a national transportation company, and international sports technology company Bornan.

Xtreme Marine have been confirmed as official supplier of boats and maintenance, while Sports Corner while provide apparel and equipment, and Al Rawda, a leading Qatari water company, will keep the athletes and officials hydrated.

Organising Committee Director General HE Jassim Rashid Al Buenain said: "It is our pleasure to partner with our various sponsors for this historic event.

The World Beach Games will take place between October 12 and 16 ©ANOC

"It's so exciting to see so many of Qatar's organisations come together to create a truly unique and world-class event.

"The ANOC World Beach Games offer us the opportunity to showcase once again our passion for sports as a nation and our wonderful hospitality as a great host.

"I believe the event will not only promote the values of ANOC, but also foster unity and cooperation among the participating countries.

"We thank our sponsors for joining us in our journey towards creating history and for their immeasurable support towards making the Games a resounding success."

ANOC Secretary General Gunilla Lindberg said: "It is fantastic to see such distinguished Qatari and international companies commit their support to the Games.

"All the partners, sponsors and suppliers will play a critical role in ensuring the Games is the great success we know that it will be."

The ANOC World Beach Games take place from October 12 to 16.

More than 1,200 athletes representing five continents will be competing in 14 disciplines across 13 sports at the event.

The ANOC General Assembly and ANOC Awards 2019 are on October 17 and 18, following the conclusion of the competition.