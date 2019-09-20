Hosts Iran reached the final of the Asian Men’s Volleyball Championships today with victory over the only unbeaten side in the competition, South Korea.

They will now meet Australia, who pulled off a shock win over defending champions Japan in the second semi-final.

Roared on by the home crowd in the 12,000 capacity Azadi Indoor Stadium in Tehran, Iran lost the first set 22-25 to the side that had inflicted a first defeat on Japan two days earlier, before winning the next three 25-23. 25-22. 25-22.

Tomorrow the same venue will be in ferment as they take on Australia, who came through a dramatic struggle with the team who arrived here seeking a third consecutive title, coming through 20-25, 25-18, 16-25, 25-22, 15-12.

Australia's one and only win in this competition came in 2007.

Iran will seek to take the title for a third time following their victories in 2011 and 2013.

Earlier in the day in minor-placing matches, Kuwait beat Hong Kong 3-2 for 15th, Oman beat Sri Lanka 3-2 for 13th place, Thailand defeated Indonesia 3-2 for 11th and Qatar beat Kazakhstan 3-1 for ninth place.

Today is a rest day in the European Men's Volleyball Championship, with round-of-16 matches starting tomorrow at venues in France, Belgium, Slovenia and The Netherlands.