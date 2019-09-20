England and Spain are both one match away from the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, having secured their places in the semi-finals of the Blind Football European Championships in Rome.

England concluded their Group B matches with a 3-0 win over Greece that put them top with eight points, while Spain – beaten on penalties by Russia in the last final two years ago – finished top of Group A with 10 points after beating Romania 7-0.

Tomorrow's final round of Group matches will resolve who joins England and Spain in the last four of a tournament of particular importance, given that this biennial International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) competition offers Tokyo 2020 qualification for the finalists.

In Group A, Turkey's 1-0 win over Romania at the Tre Fontaine Paralympic Preparation Venue put them second behind Spain on five points, one ahead of the hosts.

Tomorrow, second place will be decided as Turkey play Romania and Italy take on Belgium.

In Group B, France, who drew 1-1 with Germany today, are second behind England on five points, with defending champions Russia and Germany both on four points.

Tomorrow, Russia and Germany meet – but a final win for France over Greece could render the fixture irrelevant.











