Rio 2016 Olympic Games silver medallists Daniele Lupo and Paolo Nicolai of Italy will be at Tokyo 2020, after defeating Dutch duo Alexander Brouwer and Robert Meeuwsen in the final of the FIVB Tokyo Beach Volleyball Olympic Qualification Tournament in China.

Lupo and Nicolai posted a convincing 2-0 (21-17, 21-19) win over Brouwer and Meeuwsen, who won Olympic bronze three years ago, in just 35 minutes.

"We are thrilled to clinch this berth early as we now can concentrate on Tokyo while competing on the World Tour," said the 31-year-old Nicolai, who also teamed with Lupo to finish fifth at London 2012.

"We have played so many matches against the Dutch, so both teams know each other very well.

"It was our day and we are so proud to represent Italy again in the Olympics."

They join Latvia's Martin Plavins and Edgars Tocs, who secured their own Olympic spot by winning their qualifying final.

Plavins, a bronze medal-winner at London 2012 with Janis Smedins, and Tocs rallied in the their final to post a 2-1 (12-21, 22-20, 15-8) win in 46 minutes over Ilya Leshukov and Konstantin Semenov of Russia.

Latvia's Martin Plavins and Edgars Tocs also secured their Olympic spot by winning their qualifying final ©FIVB

"This is unbelievable," said Plavins, now 34.

"We did not expect this since we had to play so many tough matches this week through three pools to reach the finals.

"We stayed the course and just fought hard throughout the four days against excellent competition."

In women's qualifying, European champions Tina Graudina and Anastasija Kravcenoka of Latvia are among the pairs to reach the final matches tomorrow.

Graudina and Kravcenoka secured their spot in the finals by posting a 2-0 (21-19, 21-13) win in 32 minutes over Lena Plesiutschnig and Katharina Schutzenhofer of Austria to win Pool J.

They will meet Barbora Hermannova and Marketa Slukova of the Czech Republic in their decisive match, while Spain's Elsa Baquerizo and Liliana Fernandez play Sandra Ittlinger and Chantal Laboureur from Germany.