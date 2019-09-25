Sebastian Coe has been unanimously re-elected for a second term as President of the International Association of Athletics Federations, with 203 votes.

Coe was standing unopposed for a second term having been elected four years ago to replace Lamine Diack.

Ximena Restrepo, the first Colombian to win an Olympic medal in athletics when she claimed a bronze in the 400 metres at Barcelona 1992, was elected as the female vice-president.

She was elected ahead of Canada's Abby Hoffman, the 1963 and 1971 Pan American Games 800m gold medallist and 1966 Commonwealth Games 880 yards champion, and The Netherlands' Sylvia Barlag, who finished 10th in the pentathlon at the 1980 Olympic Games in Moscow.

She is joined by the Ukraine's Sergey Bubka, the Norfolk Islands Geoffrey Gardner and Saudi Arabia's Prince Nawaf Bin Mohammed Al Saud.

Bubka, who held the post of senior IAAF vice-president having lost out for President to Coe in 2015, and Gardner were elected with 139 and 105 votes respectively.

But Cuba's double Olympic gold medallist Alberto Juantorena, elected as a vice-president in Beijing four years ago, lost his position.

He was beaten by Prince Nawaf in a runoff after both polled 71 votes.

In the second vote, Prince Nawaf received 106 votes to Juantorena's 100.

