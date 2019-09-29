France and the United States have been briefed on contingency plans due to fears Typhoon Mitag could impact their Rugby World Cup clash on Wednesday (October 2).

The sides are due to meet in a Pool C game at Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium but the Japan Meteorological Agency has forecast high winds and rain.

Tournament organisers World Rugby believe the threat is reducing but are still taking no chances.

"The latest information indicates that the typhoon is moving further away from Japan's coastline than originally predicted and the impact risk is reducing," the governing body said in a statement.

"However, in the best interests of the teams and the integrity of the tournament, we have informed France and the USA of the contingency plans in the event that adverse weather means that it is not possible to play the match in Fukuoka on the scheduled date."

Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium is due to host the two sides on Wednesday ©Getty Images

Any cancellation would result in the match being declared as a draw with both sides given two points.

This could have big implications for the pool with France involved in a likely three-way tussle with England and Argentina for two spots in the quarter-finals.

Another update on the weather is expected tomorrow, with the tournament taking place during Japan's typhoon season.

Several teams arrived for the World Cup late after a storm earlier this month near Tokyo.