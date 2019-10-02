A total of seven countries will bid for their ticket to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, as the 2019 Longines International Equestrian Federation Jumping Nations Cup Final begins in Barcelona tomorrow.

Colombia, Egypt, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Portugal and hosts Spain will be targeting a place in Japan when the action begins at the Real Club de Polo, with just one spot still available.

Last year's champions Belgium are expected to feature as a major contender after clinching the European team gold in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, at the end of August.

The Belgian team will consist of Pieter Devos, Jerome Guery, Olivier Philippaerts, Gregory Wathelet and Niels Bruynseels, but they will face stiff competition from Switzerland, Sweden and Germany.

Andy Kistier has world number one Steve Guerdat in his Swiss ranks and world number two Martin Fuchs, who was recently crowned European champion.

They are joined by Arthur Gustavo da Silva, Beat Mandli and Niklaus Rutschi.

Fire in their eyes, fire in our hearts! 🔥



Barcelona is about to HEAT UP with pride as nations rally for the @LonginesEq #FEINationsCup #Jumping Final glory!



Your team is here. Your time is now. #BeProud! 💙 pic.twitter.com/nKluB2UEOV — The FEI (@FEI_Global) October 2, 2019

The Swedish team is led by the in-form Peder Fredricson, who is joined by Stephanie Holmen, Fredrik Jonsson, Evelina Tovek and Henrik von Eckermann in the line-up.

Germany finished second at the European Championships behind Belgium and will be represented by Christian Ahlmann, Daniel Deusser, Marcus Ehning, Laura Klaphake and Maurice Tebbel.

They will target a better showing in Barcelona after missing the cut into the last day at the 2018 Jumping Nations Cup Final, where they won the Challenge Cup instead.

Barcelona will host the final for the seventh consecutive year, with Spanard Santiago Varela designing the course for the event.

There will be 18 nations represented in Barcelona, with a total of €2 million (£1.8 million/$2.2 million) in prize money.

Only the top eight teams after Friday's (October 4) second round will advance to Sunday's (October 6) title decider, with the remaining nations battling it out for the Challenge Cup the day before.