Simone Biles topped the women's all-around qualification standings at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships as the United States’ eased to the first place in the team event in Stuttgart.

Team qualification continued at the Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle, with Biles unsurprisingly proving the star performer.

Biles achieved an overall score of 59.432 points to head the leaderboard, with the Rio 2016 all-around champion having managed 15.066 on the vault.

She produced the triple-twisting double back element on the floor to score 14.833 points, while also have the skill named after her.

A double-double beam dismount helped Biles score 14.800 points in the discipline, also scoring 14.733 on the uneven bars.

Biles’ team-mate Lee Sunisa finished second in the all-around qualification standings, posting 57.166 points.

Double European champion Mélanie de Jesus dos Santos of France finished third, having competed in the first half of qualification yesterday.

United States comfortably topped team qualification ©Getty Images

The US topped the team qualification standings with a score of 174.605 points.

China and Russia followed with scores of 169.161 and 168.080 points, respectively.

The three teams had already qualified for next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo following their performances at last year’s World Championships in Doha.

A group of nine further countries earned Olympic team qualification today.

France and Canada led the way by placing fourth and fifth.

The Netherlands, Britain, Italy, Germany, Belgium, Japan and Spain also earned places at Tokyo 2020.

The World Championships are now set to focus on men’s qualification for the next two days.