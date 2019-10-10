By Nancy Gillen in Ulan-Ude
AIBA Women's World Championships 2019: Day eight of competition
Timeline
- 1 day ago: Eighth day of competition concludes
- 1 day ago: Light heavyweight second seed Guneri triumphs in last bout of day eight
- 1 day ago: Dalgatova defeats Pan American champion Jones
- 1 day ago: Yang knocks welterweight top seed and defending champion Chen out of tournament
- 1 day ago: Ellis overcomes lightweight second seed Seesondee
- 1 day ago: Pan American champion Ferreira overcomes home favourite Shadrina
- 1 day ago: Lightweight top seed Potkonen unanimously defeats Broadhurst
- 1 day ago: Huang continues bantamweight title defence
- 1 day ago: Rani stuns light flyweight top seed Kim
- 1 day ago: Evening session of day eight gets under way
- 1 day ago: Build up to evening session of day eight begins
- 1 day ago: Afternoon session of day eight ends
- 1 day ago: Perkins overcomes home favourite Tkacheva in final bout of afternoon session
- 1 day ago: Graham files protest against defeat
- 1 day ago: Thibeault beats Pan American middleweight silver medallist Graham
- 1 day ago: Commonwealth middleweight champion Price defeats Lesinskyte
- 1 day ago: Olympic silver medallist Fontijn reaches semi-final
- 1 day ago: Mardi overcomes fifth seed Demir to reach middleweight semi-finals
- 1 day ago: Safronova defeats light welterweight second seed Yonuzova
- 1 day ago: Dou continues light welterweight title defence
- 1 day ago: Vorontsova delights crowd with quarter-final win
- 1 day ago: Featherweight top seed Lin reaches semi-final in new division
- 1 day ago:
- 1 day ago: European Games champion Çakıroğlu reaches flyweight semi-final
- 1 day ago: Flyweight sixth seed Nguyen narrowly defeats Aetbaeva
- 1 day ago: Kom reaches flyweight semi-final
- 1 day ago: Flyweight top seed Pang records unanimous win
- 1 day ago: Quarter-finals get underway
- 1 day ago: Welcome to our Live Blog from the eighth day of action
