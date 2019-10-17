By Michael Pavitt, Dan Palmer, Mike Rowbottom and Philip Barker in Doha
ANOC Annual Awards Ceremony
Timeline
- 4 hours ago: ANOC Awards Ceremony draws to a close
- 4 hours ago: Qatar Olympic Committee President wins Contribution to the Olympic Movement award
- 4 hours ago: Sam Ramsamy receives Outstanding Lifetime Achievement award
- 4 hours ago: Yamashita back in person to collect ANOC Outstanding Athlete award
- 4 hours ago: Thomas Bach presents Katarina Witt with ANOC Outstanding Performance award
- 4 hours ago: Japanese judoka Yasuhiro Yamashita gets ANOC Outstanding Athlete award
- 5 hours ago: Cuban boxer César La Cruz gets Pan American Games Best Male Athlete award
- 5 hours ago: Pajón is Best Female Athlete from Lima 2019 Pan American Games
- 5 hours ago: Schuster named Best Male Athlete at Samoa 2019 after delivering home success
- 5 hours ago: Sprint star Wisil crowned Best Female Athlete of Samoa 2019
- 6 hours ago: Kuwait showjumper Al-Khorafi is Male Athlete of the Year from 2018 Asian Games
- 6 hours ago: Triple Asian Games medallist Chen receives Best Female Athlete prize
- 6 hours ago: Best Male Athlete of European Games in Minsk awarded to Italian archer Nespoli
- 6 hours ago: Rhythmic gymnastics star Averina named Best Female Athlete at European Games
- 7 hours ago: Sprinter Siame crowned Best Male of African Games
- 7 hours ago: South African swimmer Gallagher wins Best Female prize at African Games
- 7 hours ago: Continental Games the focus of sixth edition of ANOC Awards
- 7 hours ago: Welcome to the 2019 ANOC Awards
