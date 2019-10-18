Three-time world champion Amy Cure of Australia claimed the women's points race title at the Oceania Track Cycling Championships in Invercargill, New Zealand.

Cure, a double Commonwealth Games gold medallist, finished the event at SIT Zero Fees Velodrome with a total of 53 points.

Jessie Hodges of New Zealand earned silver on 38 points, one ahead of bronze medallist and compatriot Maeve Plouffe.

New Zealand's Corbin Strong clinched the men's points race honours after completing the competition on 54.

Strong was 22 ahead of nearest challenger and team mate Regan Gough, who amassed 32.

Joshua Harrison of Australia did enough for bronze having finished on 26 points.

Ellesse Andrews took gold in the women's keirin ©Getty Images

Ellesse Andrews led a New Zealand podium sweep in the women's keirin.

Andrews, individual pursuit gold medallist at the 2018 Oceania Track Cycling Championships and a world junior bronze medallist, took gold in front of Olivia Podmore.

Natasha Hansen came through to claim bronze.

Only New Zealand and Australia are competing at the regional event, which concludes tomorrow.