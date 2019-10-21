Britain's Andy Murray has strongly hinted he will not partner brother Jamie in the doubles at next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Murray, who won his first title since his return from a lengthy injury absence at the European Open yesterday, will bid for a third straight Olympic singles gold medal at the Games in the Japanese capital.

But his participation in the mixed doubles and doubles events remains uncertain, with the 32-year-old suggesting he may focus solely on the singles.

"It’s a difficult one because last time when I played the Olympics I just wanted to play everything – singles, doubles, mixed,” Murray said.

"Now I don’t think I’m going to do that.

"I don’t think it’s a done deal that we will play together.

"I mean he’s been doing well with Neal Skupski, and also if I played a match for example like I did with Alex de Minaur [in Zhuhai three weeks ago, lasting almost three hours], there’s no chance I’m playing doubles after that.

"I would be useless.

"I was so tired at the end."

The Murray brothers may not compete together at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

Murray also cited his poor doubles record at the Olympic Games when playing with Jamie as a reason why they may not team up at Tokyo 2020.

The Murray brothers have won just one victory in three attempts, a first-round win at Beijing 2008.

"It’s a tough one because we haven’t done well when we’ve played together in the Olympics," the three-time Grand Slam champion added.

"Because it comes round every four years, both of us are desperate to do really well but we don’t play with each other in preparation for it so we just turn up and hope it clicks.

"That’s not really the right way to prepare."