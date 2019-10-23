Russian Pavel Muratov claimed the men's qiangshu title as Hong Kong collected three golds on the final day of the TaoLu competitions at the World Wushu Championships in Shanghai.

Muratov top scored with 9.630 points, as Malaysia's Weng Son Wong finished in second place at Minhang Indoor Stadium on 9.610 points.

Chi Kuan Song of Macau sealed third place with a score of 9.513.

A score of 9.663 saw Tak Yan Samuei Hui of Hong Kong win gold in the men's taijijian contest.

Macau's Pui Seng Cheong had to settle for silver on 9.633, with the bronze medal going to South Korean Yu Wonhee on 9.623, all three impressing the judges in Shanghai.

There was more glory for Hong Kong as Jianxin He claimed World Championship gold in the women's nangun event.

He scored 9.616 with an impressive staff routine as Hanieh Rajabi took silver for Iran on 9.586 points.

American Lucy Ruxi Lee completed the podium with 9.576 points.

HISTORY CREATED! 😀



22-year-old Praveen Kumar becomes India's first-ever Men's World Champion in #Wushu by securing gold 🥇at the ongoing World Championships in Shanghai.https://t.co/kiixeLKk9H



Congratulations! 🎉😊#WushuWorldChampionships pic.twitter.com/SyJejatvKu — Abi Upadhyay (@still_amystery) October 23, 2019

A second gold for He and Hong Kong's third of the final day came in the women's duel.

Ka Ying Tuen and Xuxu Liu joined He in topping the podium, collecting a score of 9.450 as Malaysia claimed second place.

Eyin Phoon, Ying Ting Loh and Cheong Min Tan were awarded 9.436 points for silver as Sandi Oo and Aye Thitsar Myint took the final step on the rostrum on 9.406 points.

Praveen Kumar became India's first wushu world champion when he defeated Russel Diaz from the Philippines in the 48 kilograms sanda competition final.

Kumar secured gold with a 2-1 victory.

Iran enjoyed a golden treble on the final day with triumphs in the men's 65kg, 75kg and 85kg finals.

Erfan Ahangarian claimed 65kg gold when Russian Magomed Abdulkhalikov withdrew from their contest, while Yousef won 2-0 against Saad Boujekka from Morocco to win 75kg gold.

Milad Arefi completed the golden haul with a 2-0 victory in the 85kg final against Vietnam's Cong Minh.