Top seed Kento Momota was given a stern test by Wang Tzu Wei, as he battled through to the second round of the Badminton World Federation French Open in Paris.

At Stade Pierre De Coubertin, Momota lost the first game against the world number 25 Chinese Taipei player, before battling to a 15-21, 21-15, 21-16 victory.

Dane Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus awaits in round two of the World Tour 750 event after he won 21-10, 21-15 against Kantaphon Wangcharoen from Thailand.

French interest in the men's draw was ended when Thomas Rouxel lost to Danish seventh seed Viktor Axelsen 21-9, 21-6.

Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen fought back from losing the opening game to progress 15-21, 21-7, 21-14 against Indian Srikanth Kidambi.

Quel point de la part des Stoeva face aux Thailandaises Taerattanachai/Supajirakul 🏸🇧🇬🇹🇭#YonexIFB

---

What a point from @StoewaStefani and @GStoewa against Taerattanachai/Supajirakul 🏸🇧🇬🇹🇭#FrenchOpen pic.twitter.com/nHue4ejiNw — FFBaD (@FFBaD) October 23, 2019

Fourth seed Anders Antonsen from Denmark enjoyed a 21-10, 21-8 victory against Misha Zilberman from Israel.

Jonatan Christie from Indonesia booked his place in round two by seeing off Denmark's Jan Jorgensen 21-15, 21-16.

In the women's draw there was a straight games victory for He Bing Jiao of China, who won 21-12, 21-18 against Gregoria Mariska Tunjung from Indonesia.

Top seed Tai Tzu Ying from Chinese Taipei, like Momota, was given a tough first-round draw.

She needed three games to see off the challenge of Germany's Yvonne Li, eventually securing a 21-7, 13-21, 21-12 victory.

Second seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan defeated compatriot Sayaka Takahashi 21-12, 21-17 as she reached round two in Paris.