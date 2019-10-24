World Curling Federation (WCF) President Kate Caithness has visited Beijing to discuss the legacy of curling after the Chinese capital hosts the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Caithness gave two keynote lectures, with the first to Chinese winter sports stakeholders at the 2019 World Winter Sports Expo.

The second was to students at the Beijing Sports University, where she is an honourary professor.

Focusing on developing curling in China, the lectures outlined plans which align with the Chinese Government's aim of having 300 million people involved in winter sports by the 2022 Games.

Such plans include delivering floor curling and introductory on-ice sessions across China.

During her visit, Caithness visited the 2008 Olympic Summer Games swimming venue, set to be the curling arena for Beijing 2022.

The Beijing National Aquatics Center, famously known as the "Water Cube", will become the "Ice Cube" for the upcoming Winter Games.

The Beijing National Aquatics Centre will host the curling during the 2022 Winter Olympic Games ©Getty Images

A dedicated four-sheet curling facility being built on the grounds of the Ice Cube will act as a physical legacy for the sport after the Games.

Caithness' trip ended with the announcement that Li Dongyan of the Chinese Curling Association will be a special adviser to the WCF Board.

"Plans for curling at Beijing 2022 are well underway," said Caithness.

"I was delighted to visit the city and meet with experts transforming the National Aquatics Center into curling's 'Ice Cube'.

"I am also pleased to welcome Li Dongyan as special adviser to the Board as he assists us in ensuring a successful legacy for curling following the Games in China."

Caithness was accompanied by WCF head of development Scott Arnold and Chad McMullan of Rock Solid Productions, a WFC official development partner.