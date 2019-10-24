Kraków and the Małopolska region signed a letter of intent to officially confirm their joint collaboration for hosting the 2023 European Games.

The signing is the first formal step in the organisation of the third edition of the European Games, following on from the unanimous approval of Kraków and the region of Małopolska as hosts in June.

Both have agreed to jointly take responsibility for the preparation and delivery of the Games.

Signatories included President of Kraków Jacek Majchrowski, marshal of the Małopolska province, deputy marshal Tomasz Urynowicz, Deputy Prime Minister Jarosław Gowin and the President of the Polish Olympic Committee Andrzej Kraśnicki.

The rectors of three Kraków universities, the AGH University of Science and Technology, the University School of Physical Education and the Jagiellonian University, also signed.

"Krakow has the resources and background to organise large events," Majchrowski said.

"We have again proved it recently with the organisation of the World Youth Day.

"Staging an event of the magnitude of the European Games is a great opportunity to promote the region and, above all, improve sports facilities, transport and the overall urbanisation of the city."

Kraków has now officially taken joint responsibility for the organisation of the 2023 European Games ©Wikipedia

According to Kozłowski, the Games provide a unique platform for the development and promotion of the region of Małopolska.

"We will try to make the most of this opportunity," he said.

"We were chosen to host the Games - this is certainly a source of pride, but also a commitment to deliver."

"Counting on the support of the Polish government, as well as on the cooperation with the rectors of Kraków’s universities, means that we have great foundations to stage the event at the highest European level."

The representatives of Kraków’s universities promised to assess the facilities and take all necessary measures to allow full use of the existing infrastructure within the universities.

Kraków and the Małopolska region will deliver a presentation at the European Olympic Committees (EOC) General Assembly, which begins here tomorrow.