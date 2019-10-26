China triumphed in basketball and volleyball on the penultimate day of action at the World Military Games in Wuhan.

The hosts continued their success at the Games with gold in the women's basketball competition, overcoming Brazil 93-65.

Gold in the men's tournament went to Lithuania, 91-83 victors over the United States.

China then topped the podium in the men's volleyball.

They held off South Korea to win 25-23, 25-19, 19-25, 25-21, with Pakistan receiving bronze after a comprehensive 25-20, 25-21, 25-16 result against Qatar.

China triumphed in the women's basketball competition at the World Military Games ©FIBA

There was more joy for China in the women's beach volleyball final, which Wang Fan and Xia Xinyi won 22-20, 12-21, 15-9.

Bruno Schmidt and Evandro Junior of Brazil were the gold medallists in the men's beach volleyball, defeating German brothers David and Bennet Poniewaz 21-18, 21-15.

North Korea claimed gold in the women's football final, edging past China 2-1.

The men's final will take place tomorrow, when the World Military Games conclude.