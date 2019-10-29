Dubbed "The Global Baseball Battle", a dramatic TV opening for the 2019 World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Premier 12 competition has been unveiled.

There are just four days to go until the event begins, with the flagship WBSC Premier12 awarding two tickets to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in addition to $5.2 million (£4 million/€4.7 million) in prize money.

The top 12 countries from the WBSC baseball world rankings will compete for the first time ever, with 38 global games across Japan, Mexico, Taiwan and South Korea from November 2 to 17.

Host venues include Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium, Estadio de Béisbol Charros de Jalisco, Gocheok Sky Dome and the Tokyo Dome.

The inaugural WBSC Premier12 in 2015 generated $131 million (£100 million/€117 million) in brand exposure, with a potential global broadcast reach of 253.7 million households.

Set to "Heroic Charge" by Australian composer Bryce Jacobs, the 2019 broadcast opener incorporates the Premier12 trophy, logos of the top 12 ranked baseball nations, as well as iconic 2015 Premier12 moments.

The opening sequence was directed by the WBSC Media and Marketing Departments, and produced by WORKS Ltd, the Leeds-based branding experts who have worked on many global events, including the FIFA World Cup.

Seoul (KOR), Taichung (TPE) and Guadalajara (MEX), will host opening round matches, with Super Round and medal games taking place in Chiba and Tokyo (JPN).

The Netherlands and USA will officially open the 2019 WBSC Premier12 on November 2 in Guadalajara.