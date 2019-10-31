Tokyo 2020's canoe slalom venue has earned praise from athletes following the conclusion of a three-day test event.

The Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre saw competition in canoe and kayak events from October 25 to 27.

The centre is located on the outskirts of the Japanese capital, with the course featuring a length of 200 metres and a height difference of 4.5 metres from start to finish.

World champion Hannes Aigner of Germany shared the men's K1 title with Spain's David Llorente after they achieved the same time.

Germany's Ricarda Funk earned victory in the women's K1 event, while Switzerland's Thomas Koechlin and Britain's Mallory Franklin won the men's and women's C1 races, respectively.

Several athletes also trained on the course during the event, including Australian star Jessica Fox.

Fox won both the women's K1 and C1 World Cup titles this season, before taking two silvers at the World Championships in Spain.

The results will see the Australian contest both events for the first time at Tokyo 2020, with the women's C1 competition making its debut at the Olympics.

The 25-year-old did not race during the test event, but trained on the "technical" course.

The Tokyo 2020 test event was held over three days ©Twitter/Planet Canoe

"It looks very challenging and I'm looking forward to learning the ins and outs of this new course," said Fox, who will aim to add gold to her Olympic silver and bronze medals next year.

"They are tweaking features every day so it will be interesting what they decide on for the final course configuration.

"Visually the course looks pretty cool - you have Tokyo skyline in the background and Mount Fuji on a clear day, with a big Ferris wheel in front as you paddle down.

"It looks very similar to Rio.

"Some of the waves and stoppers are quite variable and it's tricky.

"Although there are no big drops, there are a lot of technical components to it."

Tokyo 2020 say the course will remain in use following the Olympic Games, with the centre becoming a home of water sports and rafting.

The course uses similar technology to the one built for Rio 2016, allowing for the water volume and intensity to be easily adjusted.

The venue will have a capacity of 7,500 during the Games, with temporary seats installed for the Olympics - competition runs from July 26 to 31.

Constructed by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre is the first of its kind for the sport in Japan.

It is one of eight new venues being built from scratch for Tokyo 2020 and cost ¥7 billion (£50.3 million/$64.3 million/€58 million).