Japan sealed a hat-trick of gold medals in the women's freestyle events at the United World Wrestling Under-23 World Championships in Budapest.

Kika Kagata got the ball rolling for the Japanese team by defeating Feng Ziqi 7-6 in a hard-fought 50 kilograms final at the Ludovika Aréna.

Bronze medals in the category went to Nadezhda Sokolova of Russia and Canada's Jade Dufour.

Yumeka Tanabe claimed Japan's second title of the night, beating Romania's Anastasia Nichita 4-0 in the 59kg gold-medal bout.

Tianna Kennett of Canada and Ukraine's Anhelina Lysak earned the bronze medals.

#WrestleBudapest final results at WFS 68 kg

🥇- Masako FURUICHI 🇯🇵 df. Macey KILTY 🇺🇸, 7-2

🥉- Natalia STRZALKA 🇵🇱 df. Albina KAIRGELDINOVA 🇰🇬, fall

🥉- Yingying WANG 🇨🇳 df. Alina RUDNYTSKA LEVYTSKA 🇺🇦, 10-3 — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) October 31, 2019

Japan's Masako Furuichi completed the hat-trick for the Japanese team after she overcame Macey Kilty of the United States 7-2 in the 68kg final.

Natalia Strzalka of Poland and Yingying Wang of China each took bronze.

The other two gold medals on offer tonight went to the Chinese team, who denied Japan a clean sweep.

Paliha Paliha edged out Yuka Kagami of Japan in the 76kg final, while Lannuan Luo beat Saki Igarashi at 55kg.

The 76kg bronze medals were won by Hui Tsz Chang of Chinese Taipei and Aiperi Medet of Kyrgyzstan.

Kazakhstan's Marina Sedneva and Romania's Andreea Ana took bronze at 55kg.

Action in the Hungarian capital continues tomorrow.