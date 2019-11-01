Vladimir Morozov of Russia won the men's 50 metre freestyle race at the International Swimming Federation (FINA) World Cup in Kazan.

The multiple world short-course champion triumphed in 21.71 seconds, followed by Michael Andrew of the United States in 22.03 and Maxim Lobanovskij of Hungary in 22.06.

Morozov currently leads the men's overall standings and is expected to claim the overall title if he continues his impressive performances at the Kazan Aquatics Palace.

Second in the standings is Danas Rapsys of Lithuania, who also was victorious today.

He won the men's 400m freestyle in 3:44.60, with Russian pair Anton Nikitin and Aleksandr Krasnykh finishing second and third in 3:47.60 and 3:48.28, respectively.

Cate Campbell of Australia was victorious in the women's 50m freestyle ©Getty Images

In the women's competition, overall leader Cate Campbell of Australia, a double Olympic gold medallist and four-time world champion, claimed gold in the women's 50m freestyle.

She recorded a time of 24.08, with Michelle Coleman of Sweden finishing second in 24.28 and Mariia Kameneva of Russia in 24.32.

Her nearest opponent in the standings, Katinka Hozzsu, topped the podium in the women's 50m freestyle with a time of 2:08.23.

Fellow Hungarian Zsuzsanna Jakabos was behind in 2:08.76, while An Se-hyeon of South Korea came third in 2:10.69.

Gold-medal races continue tomorrow.