Geoffrey Kamworor and Joyciline Jepkosgei earned Kenya a clean sweep of the New York City Marathon titles by winning the men’s and women’s events respectively.

Kamworor claimed his second men’s title in three years, having finished third in 2018 and won in 2017 in this World Marathon Majors event.

The 26-year-old crossed the finish line in Central Park in 2 hours 08min 13sec, pulling away from fellow countryman Albert Korir in the 24th mile.

He immediately embraced training partner Eliud Kipchoge, who completed the first sub-two hour marathon last month in Vienna.

Korir finished second in 2:08:36 and Ethiopia’s Girma Bekele Gebre third in 2:08:38.

Defending men’s champion Lelisa Desisa, the gold medallist at last month's International Association of Athletics Federations World Championships in Qatar's capital Doha, dropped out after seven miles.

The Ethiopian was in 17th place when he withdrew.

In the women’s race, Jepkosgei powered away from four-time champion Mary Keitany in her first-ever race at 26.2 miles.

She triumphed in 2:22:38, only seven seconds off the course record, and becomes the first woman to win in New York City in her marathon debut since 1994, when Kenya's Tegla Loroupe achieved the feat.

Keitany finished in the runners-up spot, 54 seconds behind.

Rounding off the podium was Ethiopia’s Ruti Aga in 2:25:51.

In her marathon debut, with the second fastest time ever by a woman in the open division, Joyciline Jepkosgei 🇰🇪 is your 2019 #TCSNYCMarathon champion! pic.twitter.com/d7vZD1Q8Cy — TCS New York City Marathon (@nycmarathon) November 3, 2019

A number of home athletes were attempting to run Olympic standard in order to secure a spot in the United States Olympic Marathon Trials in Atlanta on February 29.

The Americans in the field must have run the B-standard, which is 2:19 for men and 2:45 for women, between September 1, 2017 and January 19, 2020.

Olympians Desiree Linden and Jared Ward were the top American finishers today, each in sixth place.

Sara Hall, who had finished fifth in the Berlin Marathon in September in a personal best 2:22:1, dropped out at mile 18 with stomach issues.

Earlier today, America's Daniel Romanchuk and Switzerland’s Manuela Schär successfully defended the men’s and women’s wheelchair titles, respectively.

Romanchuk prevailed in 1:37:24, with Switzerland’s Marcel Hug second in 1:37:25 and Great Britain’s David Weir third in 1:37:28.

Schar, 34, made it three successive victories at the event in 1:44:20, becoming the first person to sweep all six Big City marathons that are part of the World Marathon Majors series in one year since Tokyo was added to the group in 2017.

America's Tatyana McFadden finished second in 1:48:19 and compatriot Susannah Scaroni third in 1:51:37.