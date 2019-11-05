Stephen Brown has been confirmed as chief operating officer of the 2021 Rugby League World Cup on a permanent basis.

Brown took on the role in an acting capacity in January and has now been formally appointed to the position.

Organisers of the tournament in England have also added four new members to their team.

Terri Lynam joins as head of customer, while Kait Ludwig has been appointed customer lead.

B Hunter will serve as digital lead and Esther Crane joins the Organising Committee in the role of special projects and protocol lead.

All four of the additions will begin their respective roles in January 2020.

#RLWC2021 is excited to announce four outstanding new teammates.



These new additions show our commitment to being the most digitally connected entertainment event, creating a world class customer experience https://t.co/lnRh1gk5iy pic.twitter.com/IzbrpYIn98 — Rugby League World Cup 2021 (@RLWC2021) October 31, 2019

"We’re delighted to welcome Kait, B, Terri and Esther to the team alongside Stephen being made our permanent chief operating officer," Rugby League World Cup 2021 chief executive Jon Dutton said.

"Not only do all of our new team members possess impressive credentials and experience, they also share the same values we all do at Rugby League World Cup 2021.

"It is so important that the members of our team have a combination of experience, drive, and a passion for delivering what promises to be the biggest and best sporting event in 2021, and we are certain that the newest members to Rugby League World Cup 2021 fit that mould."

Lynam has worked on events including the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games in London, and the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Ludwig joins the Organising Committee having held roles with the Super League and Rugby Football League.

Hunter has left his role with British Cycling to take up the position with Rugby League World Cup 2021, while Crane worked for supermarket Asda for eight years.