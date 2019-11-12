Swiss legend Roger Federer recovered from his opening round-robin loss to beat Italy's Matteo Berrettini in straight sets at the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Finals in London.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion, who lost to Austria's Dominic Thiem on Sunday (November 10), won 7-6, 6-3 to keep alive his hopes of a semi-final place.

Federer, seeded third, has failed to qualify for the penultimate round on just one occasion in London.

"It's unusual to lose and then come back to play again, but I did it last year, so I have some experience," Federer said.

"I'm very happy with how I played today.

"Matteo was always going to be difficult with his big serve… I was pretty clean in my own service games and I think that helped today.

"I hope I can keep it up and maybe even play a bit better in the next match."