Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner Bridgestone has announced that the name for its barrier-less bus stop curb system, to be used at the Tokyo 2020 Athletes' Village, is PlusStop.

The system, designed to minimise the gap between bus boarding entrances and the curb, was researched and developed through a joint project with Yokohama National University, the Japan Transportation Planning Association and ADVANCE Co., Ltd.

The name PlusStop was selected to represent the extra value the system adds to a traditional bus stop.

Bridgestone intend to promote the system through the easy-to-understand name in an effort to increase awareness of its benefits and expand adoption to new locations across Japan.

PlusStop employs a specialised curb shape to guide tyres and allow a bus to more closely approach the curb.

This improved docking with a bus stop is said to remove barriers to access and create smoother and safer boarding and de-boarding by all people, including senior citizens, individuals using wheelchairs or pushing strollers, and those with limited mobility.

The name PlusStop was selected to represent the extra value the system adds to a traditional bus stop ©Bridgestone

"As urbanisation, population ageing and environmental awareness makes public transportation in Japan more prevalent, access to bus travel is becoming increasingly important," a Bridgestone statement read.

"PlusStop was designed in response to these increasing demands and long-standing barriers.

"The system also positively contributes to the efficiency of bus transportation by facilitating smooth boarding and de-boarding."

The new barrier-less docking system was first introduced in Japanese city Okayama in June and has since been adopted by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

Moving forward, Bridgestone promised it will continue to emphasise similar contributions to the "mobility" and "people" priority areas of its "Our Way to Serve" global corporate social responsibility commitment.

The company claims to be committed to delivering advanced technologies and solutions that improve the way people move, live, work and play.

"PlusStop is one of the many ways Bridgestone is using its innovation and expertise to help create a more inclusive and accessible society for people of all abilities," the statement added.

The Tokyo 2020 Athletes' Village is due to open in February next year.